OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 but you can grab it at cheaper price of Rs 21,999: Here’s how

OnePlus Nord CE launched in India last week at a price starting at Rs 22,999. The phone is already available for pre-booking but when can you buy the smartphone? Well, for that you will need to wait for two more days. The OnePlus Nord CE will go on open sale in India on June 16. To buy the smartphone you will need to head over to the Amazon website or OnePlus.in. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: Focusing on its Core

OnePlus Nord CE discount offer

While the smartphone comes at a price starting at Rs 22,999, you will be able to grab it for Rs 21,999 but only for a limited period of time. As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 1,000 instant cashback on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. So, if you buy the OnePlus phone using HDFC Bank credit card you will be able to get the phone at a lower price of Rs 21,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 to be company's most affordable 5G phone: Design, full specs leak

Buyers will also get Rs 1,000 instant cashback on EMI transaction, again, using HDFC card. Buyers will get up to 6 Months No Cost EMI on HDFC bank. OnePlus will also offer assured benefit of Rs 500 off on OnePlus Buds Z and Rs 500 off on OnePlus Band. The coupons will be added to your account after product delivery. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 is a rebranded version of Realme X9 Pro, launch next month: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants in India including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 12GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

After the HDFC Bank discount offer, OnePlus Nord CE 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 12GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

Unfortunately, currently only the 8GB RAM + 12GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are available for pre-booking. The base mode of the phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed as “unavailable” on OnePlus official website.