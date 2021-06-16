OnePlus Nord CE open sale today: Where to buy, price in India, cashback offers

OnePlus Nord CE set to go on sale in India today in India. This is an open sale, which means there should be enough stock for you to buy. But should you buy the new OnePlus Nord? Well, for that, go ahead and read our review here. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus Nord today at 12PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and offline stores across the country. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone comes in three variants including – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. As for the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 and goes up to Rs 27,999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 but you can grab it at cheaper price of Rs 21,999: Here’s how

OnePlus Nord CE cashback offer

Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE is up for pre-booking but unfortunately the base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is not available at the moment. You will be able to grab the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The phone comes in three colours: Blue void, Charcoal ink, and Silver ray. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: Focusing on its Core

As a part of the introductory offer, consumers will get Rs 1,000 cashback on purchase of OnePlus Nord CE with their HDFC bank credit card. OnePlus is also offering Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transaction. After the discount you will be able to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

So, should you buy the OnePlus Nord CE? Well, at this price, it looks like a good option to consider in India right now. Some of the key features of the OnePlus Nord CE include: 6.43-inch 90hz Fluid AMOLED display, Android 11 based on OxygenOS, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 16-megapixel front camera and more.