Along with deal offer on OnePlus 8 series, Amazon India is also offering OnePlus Nord at Rs 1,000 instant discount using ICICI card for a limited time period. With the ongoing offer, Amazon India is now retailing the base model of OnePlus Nord at Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 27,999. You all know that OnePlus Nord’s base model with 6GB RAM comes at Rs 24,999, but it isn’t available yet, and will only go on sale from September 21 for the first time. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant sale date finally announced, will cost Rs 24,999

OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 discount offer details

The OnePlus Nord can be purchased with a Rs 1,000 instant discount, only if you make the payment via ICICI credit card or via ICICI credit or debit card EMI transactions (you can check T&C here.). With it, you’ll be able to purchase the smartphone at Rs 26,999 or Rs 28,999 for their respective models. This limited period deal is valid from September 10 to October 9. You’ll be able to buy it during the flash sale day. Also Read - OnePlus introduces Red Cable Privé with exclusive merchandise, offers for Red Cable Club members

Specifications and features

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord, which is still an exclusivity in India. The 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G anytime soon. The phone also gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix. Also Read - OnePlus Buds seized by US Customs said to violate AirPods trademark

The Nord gets a 4115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system gets two sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.