On the occasion of the 9th anniversary, OnePlus is currently hosting its Community sale in India. Scheduled to end on December 18, the sale is now live on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Partner Stores. During the sale, buyers will get offers on 5G smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, earphones and more.

Here are the best deals available on OnePlus smartphones, and wearables available during the ongoing sale.

OnePlus sale offers on smartphones

OnePlus 10 series

Buyers can get Rs 5,000 off on the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R and Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on ICICI card transactions across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus partner stores, OnePlus Experience stores and Amazon.in. The offer is valid till December 25.

Additionally, customers can get Rs 5,000 off on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. As for the exchange offer, OnePlus and iOS users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on both the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 10T 5G.

It’s that time of the year! OnePlus Community Sale is now live. Visit https://t.co/zMYReDQeSb to get the best offers. pic.twitter.com/PibEF7ocnt — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 13, 2022

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

During the sale, you can get Rs 3,000 off on the purchase of a OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via ICICI Bank card transaction across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Partner Stores. It is valid till December 18.

As per the company, from December 19 to December 25, customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via ICICI Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Partner Stores.

OnePlus sale offers on wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, OnePlus Nord Wired Headphones and OnePlus Nord Watch are now available at a discounted price of Rs 1,699, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 8,990, Rs 1,899, Rs 599 and Rs 4,499, respectively. The prices are valid till December 18 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Partner Stores.

With ICICI Bank card transactions, customers can get Rs 150 off on OnePlus Nord Buds CE and Nord Wired earphones, Rs 200 on OnePlus Nord Buds and Rs 500 on OnePlus Nord Watch. This offer is valid till December 25.