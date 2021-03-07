OnePlus “The Final Horizon Sale” is now live and will go on till March 8. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds. Apart from the discounts, the company is also running a lucky draw for fans, winners of which will get the OnePlus Band. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series' names confirmed via Spigen site listing: See what are the names

OnePlus “The Final Horizon Sale”: Discounts

During the sale, the OnePlus Power Bank is available at Rs 888, down from its usual selling price of Rs 1,299. The power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh and is available in two colour options: Black and Green. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 details leaked, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset

OnePlus Buds Z are available at Rs 2,849, with a discount of Rs 341. These usually sell at Rs 3,190. The special Steven Harrington Edition is still priced at Rs 3,699. Customers purchasing from the OnePlus Store mobile app will get an additional discount of Rs 100. Also Read - OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus Buds are currently available at Rs 4,491, down from their usual selling price of Rs 4,990. Customers purchasing from the OnePlus Store mobile app will get an additional discount of Rs 100. Apart from that American Express card holders are also eligible to avail a 5 percent cash back.

The sale will tie in to the “Something new is on the horizon” announcement, which will take place on March 8. This is when OnePlus is expected to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 lineup of smartphones. Earlier reports state that the company could launch the devices via a virtual event on March 23.

OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphone models this march, which will include the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and an affordable variant, which could be called the OnePlus 9R. Apart from this, the company might also launch the much-awaited OnePlus Watch at the event.