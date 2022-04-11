comscore OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is now available for purchase in India: All you need to know
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro goes on sale in India today: Check pricing, sale offers

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with 4k UHD panel, Android 10.0, OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature and more.

Last week, OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro in India at a price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the newly launched smart TV includes a 4K UHD panel, Connect 2.0 feature that helps the TV turn into a smart hub for the home and even connect with earbuds. The smart TV is now on sale in India on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and other offline partner stores. Also Read - OnePlus might introduce rebranded version of Oppo Find N as its first foldable phone: Report

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro pricing, sale offers, availability

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is launched in India at Rs 29,999. In terms of offers, buyers can get a special discount of Rs 2,500 on their SBI Bank credit cards on the purchase of the product from Amazon.in as well as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1300 launched, likely to debut in OnePlus Nord 2T

Customers can even avail of no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months on all major bank card transactions on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and can similarly avail of no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months on SBI Credit Card transactions across offline stores. Also Read - OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

As per the company, “Consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in between April 11– 22, can also avail the benefit of gaining 12 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership. And consumers purchasing the new TV on Amazon.in from April 23 – Sept 20 can also avail the benefit of gaining 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership.”

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro gets a 4K UHD panel. The TV gets 10-bit color depth feature for more accurate reproduction of imagery. The Gamma Engine on the new smart TV tunes the visuals to provide content with better contrast and vibrant colour. With the MEMC technology, fast-moving scenes are enhanced to provide less tears and motion blur.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also offers Ultra HD display along with HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can act as a smart hub for home entertainment. The new smart TV is powered by the Android TV 10.0 platform.

Users can also enable ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) for a faster gaming experience. Users can also use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control the new TV. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro also features MultiCast and Google Duo support.

Users of the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV.

The new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro will include a Kids Mode feature along with the option to regulate viewing hours using the “watch time limitation” feature. Parents can also manage the picture quality parameter by turning on “Eye Comfort mode” ensuring that their children’s eyes are protected.

The new OnePlus TV also gets a Game Mode that allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the ALLM feature.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is powered by Dolby Audio. The sound system comes with two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 12:25 PM IST

