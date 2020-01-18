OnePlus TV Q1 series gets cashback of up to Rs 15,000

OnePlus TV Q1 Series, the first smart TV from OnePlus is available with an offer for the first time. During the Great Indian Sale on Amazon India, the TVs are available with discount. OnePlus has announced that the offers will be applicable across both online as well as offline retail channels. During the sale, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will become affordable by Rs 15,000. The OnePlus TV Q1 will be affordable by Rs 10,000 during the sale period. The sale on Amazon India is now live for Prime members while regular customers can get these deals from tomorrow i.e. January 19.

OnePlus TV Q1 Offers: Check out deals and cashback

The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are available with cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. The cashback will be available in the form of Amazon Pay cash balance. The smart TVs are also available with no-cost EMI option on popular banks. The EMI option is applicable for up to 12 months on Amazon India. Those buying the TV can also get an extra exchange offer of Rs 1,000 on Amazon during the sale. OnePlus is also offering extended warranty of one year on the panel to those buying the TV from Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Other offers on OnePlus TVs include SBI cashback on credit card EMI while purchasing at Reliance Digital stores. At OnePlus Experience Stores, customers get OnePlus Bullet offers on purchase on these TVs. OnePlus Red Cable Club members can win OnePlus phone and OnePlus TV vouchers worth Rs 5,000 by participating in the Surprise Rewards contest. If you thought OnePlus TVs to be expensive at the time of their launch then these offers should make them look reasonable.

The OnePlus TV Q1 is available for Rs 69,899 while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is available for Rs 99,899. The price is excluding the offer mentioned above. OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are available with a 55-inch QLED panel. These 4K TVs come equipped with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. These are Android TV certified with built-in WiFi and Google Chromecast. There is 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and quad-core processor. They also come with bezel-less design and upto 50W sound output. OnePlus has also built additional support for streaming for OnePlus smartphones.