The OnePlus TV U1S and the TV Y1 prices have increased in India. Both smart TVs come in three screen sizes, all of which have got a price hike. The new prices now reflect on the company’s website. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S series with 4K UHD display, Dolby Audio launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

While a reason for this remains unknown, it could be due to the increase in the price of the TV components. This comes after Xiaomi recently increased the prices of its smart TVs by up to Rs 2,000. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch in India today: Event time, how to watch the event

OnePlus TV Y1, U1S prices hiked

The OnePlus TV U1S is now priced at Rs 46,999 for the 50-inch, which is a hike of Rs 7,000. The 55-inch model is now priced at Rs 52,999 and the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 68,999. Their earlier prices were Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S features revealed, expect seamless connectivity and more

The OnePlus TV Y1 price has been affected a little less. It is now priced at Rs 18,999 (increasing from Rs 16,499) for the 32-inch variant. The 40-inch model is priced at Rs 26,499, increased from Rs 23,999, and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 29,499 after a hike of Rs 2,500.

OnePlus TV Y1, U1S features at a glance

The OnePlus TV U1S comes with a 4K UHD screen, which is HDR10+ certified. It comes with 93 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and MEMC support. It gets 30W speakers with an audio system by Dynaudio. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos.

The TV runs Android 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0. It comes with Google Assistant and even Alexa’s support, OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connectivity with the phone, Game mode, and more.

The OnePlus Y1, on the other hand, is an affordable smart TV that comes with a bezel-less display with a 93 per cent colour gamut and Dolby Atmos audio system with 20W speakers. It runs Android 9.0 with OxygenPlay. The OnePlus TV Y1 also comes with support for Google Assistant, and more.