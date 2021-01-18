Oppo A12 has received another price cut in India. The budget smartphone was launched in June last year at a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the base storage variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Oppo A12’s price was permanently slashed to Rs 8,990 in November. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G camera-centric smartphone, Enco X TWS launched in India

Oppo has further slashed the price of the smartphone to Rs 8,490, according to a 91Mobiles report. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,990 after the price cut. This variant was launched at Rs 11,490. Oppo A12 can be bought in Blue and Black color options.

Among key features of Oppo A12 are a 4230mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Oppo A12 competes with the likes of Realme Narzo 10A, the Infinix Hot 9 and the Redmi 9. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model of Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999, whereas the Narzo 10A also comes at the same price for the base storage variant.

Coming to specifications, Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 720X1520 pixels. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Oppo A12 can be bough in two storage configurations – 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Oppo A12 gets dual rear cameras, a combination of a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. More camera features include 6x digital zoom that is said to let users take zoom shots with more precision as well as a burst mode that allows for capturing numerous images in quick succession. The phone runs ColorOS 6.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. There is a physical fingerprint scanner on the rear cover.