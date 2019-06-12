comscore Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s price cut in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,000
News

Oppo A1k, Oppo A5s price in India slashed by up to Rs 1,000

News

Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s are now available at up to Rs 1,000 off in India. The smartphones are getting a price cut after Oppo slashed price of K1, F11 Pro and A5 in India.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 1:36 PM IST
Oppo A1k

Oppo has slashed the price of Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s smartphones by up to Rs 1,000 in India. Oppo A1K has received a price cut of Rs 500. The Oppo A5s, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Oppo had launched the A1K in April for Rs 8,490. After the price cut, the smartphone is available at a retail price of Rs 7,990. Oppo A1k is available at revised price only on Flipkart but Amazon India continues to sell it for Rs 8,490.

Oppo had launched the A5s in India in April at a retail price of Rs 9,990. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the Oppo A5s is available for Rs 8,990. The revised price is for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,990. The details of the price cut on Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s were first tweeted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The price cut comes after Oppo slashed price of Oppo K1, F11 Pro and A5 models in India.

Oppo A1k review: Captivating design, large battery

Also Read

Oppo A1k review: Captivating design, large battery

Oppo launched the A1k and A5s as entry-level devices in India. The Oppo A1k features a 6.1-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It features a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Oppo A1k comes only in one storage model of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also supports expandable storage upto 256GB via SD card slot.

It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. For imaging, Oppo has equipped the A1k with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Oppo A1k is available in red and black color.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Oppo A5s comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a waterdrop-style notch. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Oppo A5s offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage upto 256GB via SD card slot.

It has a dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, Oppo A5s offers features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It is available in black and red color in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 12, 2019 1:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
News
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
Vivo X15 renders reveal the missing 3.5mm audio socket

News

Vivo X15 renders reveal the missing 3.5mm audio socket

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Deals

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

Google Pixel 4 live image shows hole punch display

News

Google Pixel 4 live image shows hole punch display

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Review

Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

Vivo X15 renders reveal the missing 3.5mm audio socket

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Deals

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut
Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared
Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India leaked
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi Band 4 vs Mi Band 3 : कलर डिस्प्ले और बड़ी बैटरी के साथ ये फीचर्स भी हैं खास

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: क्या है Quick Scope Switch फीचर, इसे एक्टिवेट कर आप बन सकते हैं PUBG एक्सपर्ट

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale का आज तीसरा दिन: Xiaomi Mi A2, Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3 हजार रुपये का एडिशनल डिस्काउंट

SAMSUNG SUMMER SALE का तीसरा दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end
News
Asus targets 15-20 percent share of India consumer notebook market by 2019-end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launched with 20 days battery life
Vivo X15 renders reveal the missing 3.5mm audio socket

News

Vivo X15 renders reveal the missing 3.5mm audio socket
Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut

Deals

Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s receive price cut
Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared