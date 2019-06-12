Oppo has slashed the price of Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s smartphones by up to Rs 1,000 in India. Oppo A1K has received a price cut of Rs 500. The Oppo A5s, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Oppo had launched the A1K in April for Rs 8,490. After the price cut, the smartphone is available at a retail price of Rs 7,990. Oppo A1k is available at revised price only on Flipkart but Amazon India continues to sell it for Rs 8,490.

Oppo had launched the A5s in India in April at a retail price of Rs 9,990. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the Oppo A5s is available for Rs 8,990. The revised price is for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage is available for Rs 9,990. The details of the price cut on Oppo A1k and Oppo A5s were first tweeted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The price cut comes after Oppo slashed price of Oppo K1, F11 Pro and A5 models in India.

Oppo launched the A1k and A5s as entry-level devices in India. The Oppo A1k features a 6.1-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It features a waterdrop-style notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Oppo A1k comes only in one storage model of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also supports expandable storage upto 256GB via SD card slot.

It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. For imaging, Oppo has equipped the A1k with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Oppo A1k is available in red and black color.

The Oppo A5s comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a waterdrop-style notch. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Oppo A5s offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage upto 256GB via SD card slot.

It has a dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, Oppo A5s offers features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It is available in black and red color in India.