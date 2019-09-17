comscore Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 price in India cut: Features, specifications
Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 price in India reportedly cut; now starts from Rs 7,490

The Oppo A1k launched in India back in April this year. The Oppo F11, on the other hand, launched in the month of March.

  Published: September 17, 2019 3:42 PM IST
Oppo has reportedly slashed the prices of the Oppo A1k and Oppo F11 smartphones. While there is no official word from the company, this piece of information comes from Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Read on to find out the latest Oppo A1k and Oppo F11 price in India.

As per the retailer, the Oppo A1k is now available for Rs 7,490. The smartphone originally launched in India for Rs 8,490. But recently received a cut, bringing its price down to Rs 7,990. In essence, the device gets another Rs 500 cut. But it is worth noting that the device is listed on Amazon India and Flipkart at its old price.

The Oppo F11 price in India now comes down by Rs 2,000 as per the mobile retailer. This price cut is however restricted to the base model only. This model, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, now retails at Rs 14,990. Originally it launched for Rs 17,990.

Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 features, specifications

The Oppo A1k launched in India back in April this year. The Oppo F11, on the other hand, launched in March. To quickly recap, the Oppo A1k is an entry-level device for the Indian market. The F11 though is a more premium offering and it quite popular in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. You can check out the detailed features and specifications of the smartphones in the table below.

Features Oppo F11 Oppo A1k
Price Rs 14,990 Rs 7,990
Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch FHD+ display 6.1-inch -HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM and 128GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 8MP
Front Camera 16MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh battery 4,000mAh

