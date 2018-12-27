Oppo A3s 3GB RAM variant price in India slashed yet again

After reducing Oppo A3s 2GB variant price earlier this month, Oppo seems to have slashed its 3GB RAM variant price as well. As per Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Oppo A3s variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has received another Rs 1,000 price cut. The smartphone will now be available at Rs 10,990.

The Oppo A3s was originally launched at Rs 12,990, but just last month Oppo had slashed the price of smartphone to Rs 11,990. Similarly, the Oppo A3s variant with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM was originally launched for Rs 10,990 but it received a Rs 2,000 price cut in two months of its launch since October, and it is now available for Rs 8,990.

Oppo A3s features and specifications

The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ ‘Super Full Screen’ display, and a notch at the top that houses the front camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC. The built-in storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In the photography department, the Oppo A3s comes with dual-rear cameras – a combination 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with AI Beauty mode and AI portrait mode. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1.

Watch Video: Oppo F9 Pro First Look/ Hands On

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth. Oppo has also added Music Party feature that allows A3s users to connect more than one smartphone and play music in sync.