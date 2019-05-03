comscore
  Oppo A3s price in India slashed again; now starts at Rs 7,990
Oppo A3s price in India slashed again; now starts at Rs 7,990

Oppo has once again slashed the price of A3s smartphone, and it is now available starting at Rs 7,990. The smartphone features dual rear cameras, a notched display, and a big 4,230mAh battery.

  Published: May 3, 2019 11:48 AM IST
Oppo launched the A3s smartphone last year at a starting price of Rs 10,990, and over the months, it has given a few price cuts. Now, there is a price cut yet again, after which the Oppo A3s 2GB RAM model will be available for Rs 7,990, whereas the 3GB RAM model will be available for Rs 9,990. The news about price cut comes from Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The Oppo smartphone competes in the budget segment, and is targeted directly towards the younger generation with a stylish design, ‘Super Full Screen’ display and a dual camera system at the back. The phone is also available in fancy Red and Dark Purple colors. The smartphone also comes with an edge-to-edge display with iPhone X style wide notch on top.

Oppo A3s features and specifications

The Oppo A3s boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ ‘Super Full Screen’ display, and a notch at the top that houses the front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For shutterbugs, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera, which comes equipped with AI Beauty Technology 2.0. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Additionally, Oppo has also equipped the phone with a Music Party feature, which allows users of Oppo A3s to play music in sync, just like many of Bluetooth speakers these days.

  Published Date: May 3, 2019 11:48 AM IST

