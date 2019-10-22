Oppo A5 2020 gets a price cut in India; now available at Rs 11,990

After Oppo A9 2020, the Chinese smartphone maker seems to cut the price of Oppo A5 2020 as well. The 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A5 2020 has reportedly received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available for Rs 11,990. As part of Diwali sale, Oppo has dropped price of some of its key models to make them attractive. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Oppo A9 2020 was reduced to Rs 15,990 by the company.

Oppo A5 2020: Price cut and Specifications

The information regarding the price cut comes from Manish Khatri, who is a partner at Mahesh Telecom. In a tweet, Khatri notes that the 3GB RAM variant of the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The new price of Rs 11,990 is also reflected on Amazon India, the official sales partner for the device. The discount is part of Oppo‘s effort to drive demand for its devices in the competitive Indian market. The company is the fifth largest smartphone brand in the country.

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in two storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB has received a price cut in India. There is also a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage available for Rs 13,990. It comes in mirror black and dazzling white color options.

For imaging, the Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as a depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.