Oppo A5 2020 gets a price cut in India; now starts at Rs 11,490

The Oppo A5 2020 price in India has been slashed by up to Rs 1,000. Here is all you need to know.

Earlier this week, Oppo launched the A5 2020 model with 6GB RAM for Rs 14,990. Now, the 3GB and 4GB RAM models have received a price cut. The 3GB RAM with 64GB storage option is now available at Rs 11,490 after Rs 500 price cut. The Oppo A5 2020 4GB RAM with 64GB storage configuration model now costs Rs 12,990, after Rs 1,000 price cut.

The Oppo A series is an offline-first series from the Chinese company. The smartphone was first launched in India in September. It comes with quad rear camera setup and a 19:9 notch display. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Oppo A5: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in three storage variants. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F15 to launch in India soon, will come with a sleek design

Oppo F15 to launch in India soon, will come with a sleek design

For imaging, the Oppo A5 2020 is equipped with quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 12-megapixel shooter coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro cameras. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo F15 to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had an interesting 2019 with launch of star devices like the K3, Reno-series and more. Now, at 2020 is upon us, the company is gearing up to revive the F-series with the launch of Oppo F15 smartphone. Oppo has officially teased the launch of new smartphone soon. From the information that Oppo has shared, the F15 will come with a sleek and trendy design. It will be made from lightweight materials, and carry premium design language like the Reno series. The smartphone will launch towards the end of January and will carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000.

