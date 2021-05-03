Oppo A53 was launched with a starting price of Rs 12,990 or the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There’s a top-end model of the phone as well with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that was announced at a price of Rs 15,490. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990
Both models have now received a permanent price cut. The new prices are reflected on Oppo’s official website as well as other e-commerce websites. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China
Oppo A53 new prices
The Oppo A53 gets a price cut of up to Rs 2,500 in India. Launched back in the month of August last year, the Oppo smartphone is now available at a price starting at Rs 10,990. 91Mobiles was the first to report about the price cut of Oppo A53. Also Read - Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display
The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone gets a discount of Rs 2,000, which brings down the price to Rs 10,990. The top-end model of the Oppo A53 gets a price cut of Rs 2,500 which brings down the price to Rs 12,900.
|Model
|Old price
|New Price
|Price cut
|Oppo A53 4GB RAM
|12990
|10990
|2000
|Oppo A53 6GB RAM
|15490
|12900
|2500
Oppo A53 specifications
As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A53 comes packed with a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is further protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.
On the hardware front, the Oppo A53 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in two variants, including: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.
In terms of optics, the Oppo A53 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies on the front.
The smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It includes several connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.