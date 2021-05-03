Oppo A53 was launched with a starting price of Rs 12,990 or the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There’s a top-end model of the phone as well with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that was announced at a price of Rs 15,490. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Both models have now received a permanent price cut. The new prices are reflected on Oppo’s official website as well as other e-commerce websites. Also Read - Oppo A32 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in China

Oppo A53 new prices

The Oppo A53 gets a price cut of up to Rs 2,500 in India. Launched back in the month of August last year, the Oppo smartphone is now available at a price starting at Rs 10,990. 91Mobiles was the first to report about the price cut of Oppo A53. Also Read - Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone gets a discount of Rs 2,000, which brings down the price to Rs 10,990. The top-end model of the Oppo A53 gets a price cut of Rs 2,500 which brings down the price to Rs 12,900.

Model Old price New Price Price cut Oppo A53 4GB RAM 12990 10990 2000 Oppo A53 6GB RAM 15490 12900 2500

Oppo A53 specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A53 comes packed with a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is further protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

On the hardware front, the Oppo A53 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in two variants, including: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A53 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies on the front.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It includes several connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.