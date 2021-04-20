Oppo A54 to go on sale today: How to buy online, launch offers, and more

Oppo A54, the latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker has just entered the Indian market. The triple camera phone has been launched in the country for a price starting at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM model. The new Oppo A-series smartphone will be available for purchase starting today. Here’s where you can buy online, and grab launch offers. Also Read - Oppo A54 with triple camera, 5000mAh battery arrives in India: Here's the first look

Oppo A54 sale in India: How to buy online, price, launch offers

The all-new Oppo A54 sale will go live today on the e-retail platform Flipkart at 12 PM. Online launch offers of the phone include a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards and credit card EMI transactions, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda debit card (first-time transaction), up to 70 percent buyback guarantee of Re 1. Existing Oppo phone users are eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 exchange discount. No-cost EMI for the phone starts at Rs 1,777 per month on Flipkart. The phone will be available for purchase via major retail outlets as well across the country. Also Read - Oppo A54 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

As for the price, the Oppo A54 with 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,490. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage model costs Rs 14,490, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage comes for a price of Rs 15,990. Also Read - Oppo A54 price in India could start at Rs 13,490: Price, variants and more leak ahead launch

Oppo A54 specs, features

The Oppo A54 features a 3D delicate design with curved edges. The mid-frame is claimed to be 0.2mm thin to provide a sleek feel in the palm. The fingerprint reader is embedded in the power key. The display has a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the front camera sensor. The USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and speaker grill sit at the base. The Oppo A54 features a triple camera setup which is incorporated in the square-shaped camera module.

As far as specs go, the Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixel resolution) LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V) processor which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the phone offers a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, W-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and 15W fast charge support.