Oppo A5s 4GB RAM variant gets Rs 1,000 price cut in India

Oppo A5s is the newest smartphone to receive a price cut in India. The 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone offering 64GB storage has reportedly got a price cut. Oppo is now selling the smartphone at an operating price of Rs 11,990. The smartphone is already available on Amazon India at its revised price. The smartphone was previously available for Rs 15,990. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering nearly 25 percent discount from its launch price in the country.

Oppo A5s: Specifications and Price in India

Oppo launched the A5s powered by MediaTek processor in India in April. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,990. It was made available via Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytm Mall and other offline retailers. The 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone went on sale only in June at a market operating price of Rs 12,990. It had a retail price of Rs 15,990, which means it debuted at a discount in the country. Now, the smartphone has received another price cut of Rs 1,000.

The Oppo A5s with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 11,990. In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.2-inch display featuring a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It also has a waterdrop-style notch made popular by Realme and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes in three different storage variants. There is a 2GB or 3GB RAM variant coupled with 32GB internal storage. While the 4GB RAM variant doubles the internal storage to 64GB.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the Oppo A5s offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup as well. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and packs a 4,230mAh battery. The Oppo A5s supports connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It can be purchased in black, red, green and gold color options.

