  Oppo A5s price cut in India; now starts from Rs 8,990
Oppo A5s price cut in India; now starts from Rs 8,990

Oppo A5s price in India has been cut again. Since its launch back in April this year, the device has received multiple price cuts. Read on to find out the latest prices, features, and more.

  Published: November 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST
The Oppo A5s smartphone has received yet another price cut in India. The smartphone’s top variant got a price cut earlier this year, and now it is the turn of the mid variant. Read on to find out everything on the latest Oppo A5s price slash.

Oppo A5s price cut details

As mentioned, the Oppo A5s mid model is the one receiving the latest price cut. As per Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the 3GB RAM variant gets a cut. Post the cut, the variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is now available for Rs 8,990. Earlier this year, the Oppo A5s top model too got a price cut. Launched at Rs 15,990, the smartphone’s retail price was cut to Rs 11,990.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch LCD display running at HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The screen features an 19:9 aspect ratio and also comes with a waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. There is up to 64GB internal memory on offer, which is expandable using a microSD card.

Oppo A5s Review: Big battery wrapped in a classy chassis

Oppo A5s Review: Big battery wrapped in a classy chassis

For photography, the smartphone equips a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The second sensor helps in creating a bokeh effects in photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options.

  Published Date: November 21, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s

9990

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P35
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

