The Oppo A5s smartphone has received yet another price cut in India. The smartphone’s top variant got a price cut earlier this year, and now it is the turn of the mid variant. Read on to find out everything on the latest Oppo A5s price slash.

Oppo A5s price cut details

As mentioned, the Oppo A5s mid model is the one receiving the latest price cut. As per Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the 3GB RAM variant gets a cut. Post the cut, the variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is now available for Rs 8,990. Earlier this year, the Oppo A5s top model too got a price cut. Launched at Rs 15,990, the smartphone’s retail price was cut to Rs 11,990.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap, the Oppo A5s features a 6.2-inch LCD display running at HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The screen features an 19:9 aspect ratio and also comes with a waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. There is up to 64GB internal memory on offer, which is expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone equips a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The second sensor helps in creating a bokeh effects in photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options.

