Oppo A7 gets a permanent price cut of upto Rs 2,000; now available starting at Rs 12,990

Oppo A7 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also features with a dedicated slot for microSD cards with support for cards with capacity up to 256GB in capacity.

  • Published: April 29, 2019 8:24 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just announced a permanent price cut for its mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A7. This price cut for the Oppo A7 comes about six months after the company launched the device in the Indian market. At launch, the smartphone was available starting from Rs 13,990 for the base variant with the top of the line variant was available for Rs 16,990. As noted in the latest report, the price cut is effective both on the offline as well as online channels.

Oppo A7 price in India

After the Rs 1,000 price cut on the base model, the Oppo A7 is available starting from Rs 12,990 while the top of the line will be priced at Rs 14,990 after the Rs 2,000 price reduction. the information about the price cut was initially spotted by MSP. This price cut is likely to ensure that the Oppo A7 is competitive in the market after a number of launched from Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung. Though, we are unsure that if that is the only reason and Oppo isn’t making way for the newly launched devices in the market.

Oppo A7 Specifications

As previously reported, the Oppo A7 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device also features with a dedicated slot for microSD cards with support for cards with capacity up to 256GB in capacity in case they are running out of storage. The smartphone sports with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a “V”-shaped notch. For the camera section, the device is equipped with a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED flash module and a 16-megapixel sensor in front for selfies.

It runs on a 4,230mAh battery along with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Oppo has also added VoLTE-enabled dual Nano-SIM slot with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio socket, and microUSB port. A7 also includes a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back. Interested buyers can opt for either the Glaring Gold or the Glaze Blue color.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2019 8:24 PM IST

