Oppo A9 2020 gets a price cut in India; now starts from Rs 15,990

The Oppo A9 2020 is currently available for Rs 15,990, and can be purchased via Amazon.in. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. 

  • Published: October 14, 2019 1:00 PM IST
Last month, both the Oppo A1k and Oppo F11 smartphones received a price cut in India. Now, the company has slashed the price of the Oppo A9 2020. It is currently available for Rs 15,990, and can be purchased via Amazon.in. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom first reported the price cut of the Oppo A9 2020. Read on to know more about this Oppo device.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications, features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup, which boasts of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119-degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch nano-Waterdrop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

As for the internals, the A9 2020 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations. The Chinese company has added a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging, and with this phone, you only get a standard 10W charger. The handset also offers a USB Type-C port.

Features Oppo A9 2020
Price 16990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5000mAh

