Oppo A9 2020 price in India cut: Features, new prices and other details
News

Oppo A9 2020 price in India cut: Check features, new prices and other details

Deals

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo A9 2020 has also received a price cut in India, and you can get for Rs 17,490.

  • Updated: March 2, 2020 10:03 AM IST
oppo-a9-2020-bgr-12

The Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut in India, and it now comes with a starting price tag of Rs 14,990. For the mentioned price, Oppo will be selling the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Previously, the same model was available for Rs 15,990. This means that Oppo has slashed the price of the phone by Rs 1,000. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo A9 2020 has also received a price cut, and you can get for Rs 17,490. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom first reported the price cut of the Oppo A9 2020.

Oppo A9 2020 specifications, features

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with several upgrades over the current Oppo A9. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup, which boasts of a 48-megapixel primary (Samsung GM1) lens. Besides that, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119-degree) lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone features a massive 6.5-inch nano-Waterdrop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

As for the internals, the A9 2020 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. The variants include 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configurations. The Chinese company has added a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging, and with this phone, you only get a standard 10W charger.

The handset also offers a USB Type-C port. As for the cameras, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and videos, the company has added a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Features Oppo A9 2020
Price 16990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 10:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2020 10:03 AM IST

