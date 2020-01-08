comscore Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon: Check out the top deals | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo A9, Oppo A5, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom on discount via Amazon: Check out top deals
News

Oppo A9, Oppo A5, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom on discount via Amazon: Check out top deals

Deals

Check out all the best offers on Oppo smartphones during the Oppo Fantastic Days Sale which is on till January 10.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 11:01 AM IST
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom First Impressions (1)

If you’re looking to buy a smartphone, Amazon India has the ‘Oppo Fantastic Days’ sale going on. The sale has started from January 6 and will go on until January 10. As the name suggests, the sale includes some great offers on Oppo smartphones.

Related Stories


The sale also has instant discount offers.  There is an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on credit and debit card EMI. Further, users can get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchanging older devices. There are discounts of up to Rs 13,000 on smartphones. Users can save up to Rs 2,000 if they choose to opt for No Cost EMI.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Oppo smartphone offers

Here are a few of the smartphones on offer. The Oppo A67 is available for Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 2 is on offer and has eight percent off. The smartphone is now selling for Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 2 F is selling for Rs 23,990 with up to Rs 2,800 off on exchange. Oppo’s A9 2020 is available for Rs 15,990 with up to Rs 2,500 off on exchange.

The Oppo A5 2020 is available for Rs 11,490 instead of Rs 14,990. The original Oppo Reno is available for Rs 32,990 with up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. However, the biggest discount is on the flagship Reno 10x Zoom. The Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs 36,490 instead of Rs 55,990.

Oppo 10x Zoom specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno 10X zoom offers 10X hybrid zoom, and 60X digital zoom. The phone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This is coupled with either 6,8 or 12GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage.

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

Also Read

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom also features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera lens with laser auto focus. There is a periscope 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also features a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. The phone is powered by a 4065mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 11:01 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
News
OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

How to spot fake apps on Google Play Store

How To

How to spot fake apps on Google Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart, now starts at Rs 26,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart, now starts at Rs 26,999

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement
Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know
Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 teased; to launch soon with Band 5i
Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car
Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

News

Oppo smartphone to come with a pop-up camera on the side

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Magic Watch 2 के साथ Honor Band 5i भारत में अमेजन पर जल्द होगी लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Season 11: नए सीजन के नाम और रिलीज डेट हुई कंफर्म

Reliance Jio ने भी भारत में शुरू की WiFi कॉलिंग सर्विस

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: टूर्नामेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू, यहां करें रजिस्टर

भारत में अब रूम AC 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस के टेम्प्रेचर पर सेट रहेंगे : रिपोर्ट

News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out
News
Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out
OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

News

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement
Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

Wearables

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed