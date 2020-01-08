If you’re looking to buy a smartphone, Amazon India has the ‘Oppo Fantastic Days’ sale going on. The sale has started from January 6 and will go on until January 10. As the name suggests, the sale includes some great offers on Oppo smartphones.

The sale also has instant discount offers. There is an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on credit and debit card EMI. Further, users can get an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchanging older devices. There are discounts of up to Rs 13,000 on smartphones. Users can save up to Rs 2,000 if they choose to opt for No Cost EMI.

Oppo smartphone offers

Here are a few of the smartphones on offer. The Oppo A67 is available for Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 2 is on offer and has eight percent off. The smartphone is now selling for Rs 36,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 2 F is selling for Rs 23,990 with up to Rs 2,800 off on exchange. Oppo’s A9 2020 is available for Rs 15,990 with up to Rs 2,500 off on exchange.

The Oppo A5 2020 is available for Rs 11,490 instead of Rs 14,990. The original Oppo Reno is available for Rs 32,990 with up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. However, the biggest discount is on the flagship Reno 10x Zoom. The Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs 36,490 instead of Rs 55,990.

Oppo 10x Zoom specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno 10X zoom offers 10X hybrid zoom, and 60X digital zoom. The phone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This is coupled with either 6,8 or 12GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom also features a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera lens with laser auto focus. There is a periscope 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also features a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. The phone is powered by a 4065mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

