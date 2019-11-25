Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more

Oppo smartphones are available at discounted price on Flipkart. Oppo Days sale is being held from November 24 to November 27 and customers can avail discounts on popular devices. The sale comes just days after Oppo Fantastic Days sale was held on Amazon India. If you are looking for a new smartphone then these sales are a great avenue to get them at a discounted price. Here is a look at top deals and offers on Oppo smartphones during the sale.

Oppo F11 Pro starting at Rs 15,990

Oppo F11 Pro is available starting at Rs 15,990 during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone launched starting at Rs 28,990 in India and is getting a huge discount. The Oppo F11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,990 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 19,990. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It runs Android Pie, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2 Series from Rs 23,990

Oppo Reno 2 Series, the newest series of devices from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available starting from Rs 23,990. During Oppo Days on Flipkart, the Oppo Reno 2F with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 23,990. The Reno 2Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while Reno 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 36,990. There is also extra Rs 3,500 off on exchange. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z feature quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. The Reno 2, on the other hand, comes equipped with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 starting from Rs 11,990

During Oppo Days sale on Flipkart, the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 are available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. This is the same price offered on these devices during Fantastic Days sale on Amazon India. There is also an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange on A9 2020 and Rs 2,500 off on exchange on A5 2020. The Oppo A9 2020 has an utra wide-angle camera and large 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A5 2020 comes with camera features such as ultra night 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform.

Oppo A3s from Rs 6,990

Oppo A3s is the entry-level smartphone from the Chinese company in India. The smartphone launched at Rs 11,990 but is now available for Rs 6,990. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

Other deals on Oppo smartphones

During Oppo Days on Flipkart, the Oppo F11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,990. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,990. The Reno 10x Zoom with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 36,990. The Oppo A5s, A7 and A9 are available for Rs 8,490, Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,490 respectively. Oppo K1, Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro are available for Rs 13,990, Rs 13,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

