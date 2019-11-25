comscore Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro, Reno 2, A9 2020, A3s and more
News

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro, Reno 2, A9 2020, A3s and more

Deals

Oppo Days is a four day sale being held from November 24 to November 27 on Flipkart. During the sale, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering deals and offers on Reno 2 series, Oppo F11 Pro, A9 2020 and other models.

  • Published: November 25, 2019 11:54 AM IST
Oppo A9 2020 Review (7)

Oppo smartphones are available at discounted price on Flipkart. Oppo Days sale is being held from November 24 to November 27 and customers can avail discounts on popular devices. The sale comes just days after Oppo Fantastic Days sale was held on Amazon India. If you are looking for a new smartphone then these sales are a great avenue to get them at a discounted price. Here is a look at top deals and offers on Oppo smartphones during the sale.

Oppo F11 Pro starting at Rs 15,990

Oppo F11 Pro is available starting at Rs 15,990 during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone launched starting at Rs 28,990 in India and is getting a huge discount. The Oppo F11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 15,990 while the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 19,990. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro relies on a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It runs Android Pie, packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Oppo Reno 2 Series from Rs 23,990

Oppo Reno 2 Series, the newest series of devices from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available starting from Rs 23,990. During Oppo Days on Flipkart, the Oppo Reno 2F with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 23,990. The Reno 2Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while Reno 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 36,990. There is also extra Rs 3,500 off on exchange. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z feature quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. The Reno 2, on the other hand, comes equipped with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 starting from Rs 11,990

During Oppo Days sale on Flipkart, the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 are available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. This is the same price offered on these devices during Fantastic Days sale on Amazon India. There is also an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange on A9 2020 and Rs 2,500 off on exchange on A5 2020. The Oppo A9 2020 has an utra wide-angle camera and large 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A5 2020 comes with camera features such as ultra night 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform.

Best Mobile Phones Under 40000 in India

Also Read

Best Mobile Phones Under 40000 in India

Oppo A3s from Rs 6,990

Oppo A3s is the entry-level smartphone from the Chinese company in India. The smartphone launched at Rs 11,990 but is now available for Rs 6,990. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

Other deals on Oppo smartphones

During Oppo Days on Flipkart, the Oppo F11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,990. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,990. The Reno 10x Zoom with 6GB RAM is available for Rs 36,990. The Oppo A5s, A7 and A9 are available for Rs 8,490, Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,490 respectively. Oppo K1, Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro are available for Rs 13,990, Rs 13,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 11:54 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

24990

Android 9.0 Pie
Mediatek Helio P70
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
Deals
Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get up to Rs 10,000

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get up to Rs 10,000

How 5G will change lives

Features

How 5G will change lives

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more

Deals

Oppo Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals on Oppo F11 Pro and more
Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

News

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499
Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more

Deals

Moto-Lenovo Days on Flipkart: Check deals on Moto One Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs

News

Infinix S5 Lite next sale in India today at 8PM: Price, offers, specs
Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

News

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

Google Nest Mini भारत में 4,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Oppo Days Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ओप्पो स्मार्टफोन

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन की 28 नवंबर को पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, यूं मिलेगा 1 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कल होगी पहली फ्लैश सेल

Mi Super Sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Xiaomi के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk
Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

News

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot
Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

News

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499
Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

News

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5