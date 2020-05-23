comscore Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India; Price, Features
News

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India; Price, Features

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 follow the Enco Q1 and Enco Free TWS earbuds in the Indian market.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 10:35 AM IST
Oppo-Enco-W31

The Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 Bluetooth earphones are available for purchase via Amazon India. The earphones are listed with Rs 50 cashback offer, which you will get if purchased using Amazon Pay. You can also avail no-cost EMI option on select cards with the purchase of Oppo Enco W31. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Also Read - Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review: A must have for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users

Oppo Enco M31 Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones

The Oppo Enco M31 features a short cord with a neckband that is worn around the user’s neck. The device is the second neckband earphone model launched by the company after the Oppo Enco Q1. This wireless neckband is made of a metal coat with liquid silicone rubber, making it feel light and comfortable. Also Read - Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones to go on sale today: Offers, price in India, features

OPPO Enco M31 can transmit data up to 990kbps, via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earphone comes with a 9.2mm audio driver, with an independent bass chamber. Besides being comfortable to use to listen to music, OPPO also makes these earphones comfortable when used while calling.

OPPO Enco M31 has an AI-based noise-cancellation feature so that the caller’s voice is more audible. With the IPX5 standard, these earphones are resistant to splashes of water and sweat. It only takes 10 minutes to charge via the USB-C port and listen to music for 3 hours, with a total usage time of up to 12 hours (or 6 hours on-call). The Oppo Enco M31 is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon India.

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of May 26 launch

Also Read

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of May 26 launch

Oppo Enco W31 True Wireless Earphone

The OPPO Enco W31 headphones feature binaural Bluetooth data transfer with minimal audio delay and intuitive touch controls. It also comes with two modes, including Balance Mode and Dynamic Bass. The device is up for sale on Amazon India for Rs 3,999.

Balance Mode will automatically activate when earphones are used for the first time to produce balanced pop or classical tune in the left and right ears. Meanwhile, if the user presses the left earphone twice, it will activate Dynamic Bass, making the sound more optimized for rock or EDM music with a firmer and livelier bass.

The latest Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones come with an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. The earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design (IP54 rating) and AI noise cancellation algorithm. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC connectivity to have a very low latency of 94ms. The case of the earphones mounts a USB Type-C port and offers a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
News
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

How To

Here's how to get refunds for games on the Epic Games Store

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India

Deals

Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 now available on Amazon India
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Excite the audiophile in you with the new range of wireless headphones: OPPO Enco W31 and M31

Brand Solution

Excite the audiophile in you with the new range of wireless headphones: OPPO Enco W31 and M31

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा ये फोन

Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

इस तरह से 6 महीने के लिए फ्री में पा सकते हैं YouTube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Xiaomi स्मार्ट TV की PatchWall पर मिलेगा SonyLIV का कंटेंट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
News
Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon
Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Series launch set for May 29; will go on sale via Flipkart
Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch

News

Redmi AirDots S teased on Amazon India ahead of launch
Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom

News

Redmi 10X camera to feature OIS and 30x Zoom
Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people

News

Instagram gets Facebook Messenger Rooms, allows video chat up to 50 people