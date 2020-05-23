The Oppo Enco M31 and Enco W31 Bluetooth earphones are available for purchase via Amazon India. The earphones are listed with Rs 50 cashback offer, which you will get if purchased using Amazon Pay. You can also avail no-cost EMI option on select cards with the purchase of Oppo Enco W31. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Oppo Enco M31 Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones

The Oppo Enco M31 features a short cord with a neckband that is worn around the user's neck. The device is the second neckband earphone model launched by the company after the Oppo Enco Q1. This wireless neckband is made of a metal coat with liquid silicone rubber, making it feel light and comfortable.

OPPO Enco M31 can transmit data up to 990kbps, via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earphone comes with a 9.2mm audio driver, with an independent bass chamber. Besides being comfortable to use to listen to music, OPPO also makes these earphones comfortable when used while calling.

OPPO Enco M31 has an AI-based noise-cancellation feature so that the caller’s voice is more audible. With the IPX5 standard, these earphones are resistant to splashes of water and sweat. It only takes 10 minutes to charge via the USB-C port and listen to music for 3 hours, with a total usage time of up to 12 hours (or 6 hours on-call). The Oppo Enco M31 is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon India.

Oppo Enco W31 True Wireless Earphone

The OPPO Enco W31 headphones feature binaural Bluetooth data transfer with minimal audio delay and intuitive touch controls. It also comes with two modes, including Balance Mode and Dynamic Bass. The device is up for sale on Amazon India for Rs 3,999.

Balance Mode will automatically activate when earphones are used for the first time to produce balanced pop or classical tune in the left and right ears. Meanwhile, if the user presses the left earphone twice, it will activate Dynamic Bass, making the sound more optimized for rock or EDM music with a firmer and livelier bass.

The latest Oppo Enco W31 wireless earphones come with an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. The earbuds feature dust and water-resistant design (IP54 rating) and AI noise cancellation algorithm. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC connectivity to have a very low latency of 94ms. The case of the earphones mounts a USB Type-C port and offers a battery backup of about 25 hours on one single charge.