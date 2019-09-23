comscore Oppo F11, F11 Pro get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India
Oppo F11, F11 Pro reportedly get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India: Check the new price

Oppo F11 and F11 Pro were launched in India as mid-range smartphones. Now, the devices are getting permanent price cut suggesting their successors might be on their way.

  Published: September 23, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro have reportedly received a permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000 in India. The company had announced a price cut on 4GB RAM variant of Oppo F11 few days back. Now, the company is announcing a price cut on the 6GB RAM variant as well. Oppo F11 Pro, the elder sibling of Oppo F11, is also getting a price cut in the country. The price cut on these two models suggest the company is preparing to launch its successors in the market.

Oppo F11, F11 Pro: Price Cut in India, Specifications

The 6GB RAM variant of Oppo F11 with 128GB storage has reportedly received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone, according to 91mobiles, is now available for Rs 16,990 as opposed to Rs 17,990. The Oppo F11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 19,990, which is a discount from Rs 21,990. The discounted price seems to be aimed at the offline market and e-commerce platforms are yet to offer this discount. The permanent price cut makes the device better compete with newer models in the country.

Oppo F11 and F11 Pro were launched in India as mid-range smartphones earlier this year. They both feature a 6.53-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, they come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. One major difference between two devices being their selfie camera setup.

Oppo F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while Oppo F11 has the same sensor inside a notch. There is dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. They sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and run Android Pie. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The Oppo F11 packs a 4,020mAh battery while F11 Pro has a larger 4,000mAh battery. Both the devices support 20W fast charging.

  Published Date: September 23, 2019 11:15 AM IST

