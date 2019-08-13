As we inch closer to the Independence Day, it is raining discounts on various smartphones. The latest company to announce special discounts on its smartphones is Oppo. The company has announced discounts and offers on the Oppo F11, F11 Pro, A5s, and the A9. Read on for all the details on these Oppo offers.

Oppo offers on Independence Day detailed

Starting with the Oppo F11 Pro, which is being sold for Rs 21,990. This is down from the original price of Rs 23,990. Discounted prices for the Oppo F11 start from Rs 16,990. This is for the 4GB RAM model, which originally cost Rs 17,990. The 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, sees its price down from Rs 19,990 to Rs 17,990.

Additionally, Oppo has also announced offers on the Oppo A5s and Oppo A9 smartphones. Both devices are being offered with zero down-payment option from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC first bank, and HDB Financials. The smartphones are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 15,490 respectively.

Features Oppo F11 Pro F11 Oppo A5s Oppo A9 Price 24990 16990 9990 15490 Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P35 Helio P70 SoC OS Android 9.0 Pie Pie 9.0 Android Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch FHD+ display 6.5-inch FHD+ display 6.2-inch HD+-1520 x 720 6.53-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB storage 4GB RAM and 128GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 16MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh battery 4,000mAh battery 4,230mAh 4,020mAh