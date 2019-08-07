Oppo seems to have reportedly slashed the prices of its two new smartphones in India. Both the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro prices in India have reportedly been slashed by Rs 2,000. Here’s what you need to know.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed

There’s currently no official statement from Oppo India. But as per 91Mobiles, offline retail stores are slashing the prices of the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro by Rs 2,000. Post the price cut, prices for the Oppo F11 start from Rs 16,990. Prices for the Pro variant, on the other hand, start from Rs 21,990.

The Oppo F11 base model now costs Rs 16,990. This variant comes with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM, and originally launched for Rs 17,990. The top variant now costs 17,990, which is down from the original Rs 19,990. This variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

The Oppo F11 Pro, on the other hand, is now available for Rs 21,990. This is for the variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, which originally launched for Rs 23,990. The price cuts are reportedly restricted to the offline market only. In other words, online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon India will continue selling the devices at their original prices.

Features, specifications

Among the talking points of both these Oppo smartphones is the 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. But there is one difference. The selfie camera on the Oppo F11 is placed in a dewdrop notch. The snapper on the Oppo F11 Pro though is built into a pop-up mechanism. This allows the Pro variant to boast an all-screen design experience.

Features Oppo F11 Pro Oppo F11 Price 21990 16,990 Chipset Mediatek Helio P70 Mediatek Helio P70 OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.5-inch FHD+ display 6.5-inch FHD+ display Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB storage 4GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh battery 4,000mAh battery

