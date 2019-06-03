Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed: All you need to know

Oppo has reportedly slashed the prices of the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo A5 smartphones in India. The Oppo F11 Pro has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. The Oppo A5, on the other hand, has been made slightly more affordable by Rs 1,000. The new prices are for the offline market, but one will also find the same price tags on Flipkart and Amazon India.

So, customers can now buy the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Oppo F11 Pro for Rs 20,990 offline too. The mid-range handset can be purchased in Thunder Black, Aurora Green or Waterfall Gray color options. The Oppo A5 will cost you Rs 11,990, down from Rs 12,990. The company is selling the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option for the same price, 91mobiles reports.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) without any notch. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB RAM. In the camera department, Oppo has equipped the smartphone with dual camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth mapping.

For selfies, the Oppo F11 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera. Talking about other features, the Oppo F11 Pro offers support for WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device ships with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

Oppo A5 specifications, features

The Oppo A5 is equipped with a 6.2-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. The Oppo A5 comes only with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

In terms of software, the Chinese company has added Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 skin in the device. The device also features a fingerprint scanner and face unlock authentication features. Talking about the camera department, the Oppo A5 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. The front is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. It is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.