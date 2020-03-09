The Oppo F15 is among the recently launched smartphones in India. The smartphone, launched back in January, came with a price tag of Rs 19,990. Now in just a matter of months, the Oppo F15 gets its first price cut.

Oppo F15 price cut in India

The Oppo F15 price cut is reportedly applicable only via offline stores, 91Mobiles reports. As per the report, buyers in offline stores are getting Rs 1,000 off on the smartphone. In essence, this brings the price tag down to Rs 18,990. The smartphone however continues to be available at its original price via e-commerce sites. There’s currently no official word from Oppo on when this price cut will apply across all channels.

Features, specifications

The Oppo smartphone is available in two color options – Lightening Black and Unicorn White. It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the screen.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. There is 8GB of RAM on offer, along with 128GB expandable internal storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

For photography, the device equips a quad rear camera setup. The setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera up front.

On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.2. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-,C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.