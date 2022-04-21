Oppo recently introduced its Oppo F21 Pro series which includes Oppo F21 Pro 4G and Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India. While the 4G variant is already available for purchase in India, the 5G variant has gone on sale today for the first time. The highlights of Oppo F21 Pro 5G includes its “Industry-First Dual Orbit Lights” design, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro with a 64MP triple rear camera setup goes on sale in India today

Oppo also launched its Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds at the event, which have also gone up for sale today. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Enco Buds Air2 Pro price, sale offers

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is launched at a price of Rs 26,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour variants. Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 3,499 in India. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air2 Pro earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, availability

The smartphone and the earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon India, the company’s website and other online and retail partners.

As for sale offers, customers can avail of no-cost EMI up to 6 months with leading banks. They can even get a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs 2,500) on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI.

Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs 2000 exchange bonus in exchange for their old device from any brand and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for loyal Oppo users. The company has also promised that loyal Oppo users can also get one-time screen replacement for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be availed using Oppo’s My Oppo’s application.

#FlauntYourBest with the mesmerizing Rainbow color of the all-new OPPO F21 Pro 5G that is truly flaunt-worthy.#OPPOF21ProSeries — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 20, 2022

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications, features

Oppo F21 Pro 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo F21 Pro 5G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with an AI noise cancellation feature for better call quality and a Transparent mode to allow users to be aware of their surroundings while using the earbuds.

As for the battery, the TWS earbuds can offer up to 28 hours of battery life (along with charging case), claims Oppo. For charging, the case features a USB Type-C port.