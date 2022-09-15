comscore Oppo F21 Pro 5G price cut in India as F21s Pro 5G launches
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5g Price Cut In India As F21s Pro 5g Launches
News

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price cut in India as F21s Pro 5G launches

Deals

Oppo has slashed the price of the F21 Pro 5G smartphone that was launched earlier this year with the same processor as the new F21s Pro 5G.

OPPO F21 Pro

Oppo Thursday announced the launch of the brand new F21s Pro series in India. The new phones focus on cameras but do not leave behind the design appeal — much like the F21 Pro 5G that was launched earlier this year. Since Oppo has new phones in the series, the older F21 Pro 5G has become cheaper. The latest price of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is Rs 25,999 as the F21s Pro arrives in India for Rs 25,999. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro with a 64MP triple rear camera setup goes on sale in India today

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the price of the F21 Pro 5G has dropped by Rs 1,000. It was launched for Rs 26,999, alongside the 4G counterpart. The price cut makes the F21 Pro 5G a rival to the F21s Pro 5G, but there are not many differences between them. For instance, both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, making them 5G ready. But there are still a few yet significant differences. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Take the selfie camera, for example. While the F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel camera on the front, the latest F21s Pro uses a 50-megapixel sensor on the front camera. The latter comes across as more appealing, especially when it costs the same as the F21 Pro. People looking for a phone with a good selfie camera should consider this. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air2 Pro earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, availability

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and glass protection by Schott Xensation. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12, but the ColorOS 13 update will start rolling out to the phone soon. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of storage and support for a microSD card in case you need to expand the storage space. The F21 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, USB-PD, and reverse charging.

On the back of the F21 Pro 5G is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, as we mentioned, you have a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole design. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the phone, as well as connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB On-The-Go.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 3:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
News
OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

automobile

Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

How To

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Mahindra Thar 5-door to Force Gurkha 5-Door: Top upcoming 5-door off-roaders for less than Rs 20 lakh

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features