Oppo F21 Pro 5g Price Cut In India As F21s Pro 5g Launches

Oppo Thursday announced the launch of the brand new F21s Pro series in India. The new phones focus on cameras but do not leave behind the design appeal — much like the F21 Pro 5G that was launched earlier this year. Since Oppo has new phones in the series, the older F21 Pro 5G has become cheaper. The latest price of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is Rs 25,999 as the F21s Pro arrives in India for Rs 25,999.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the price of the F21 Pro 5G has dropped by Rs 1,000. It was launched for Rs 26,999, alongside the 4G counterpart. The price cut makes the F21 Pro 5G a rival to the F21s Pro 5G, but there are not many differences between them. For instance, both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, making them 5G ready. But there are still a few yet significant differences.

Take the selfie camera, for example. While the F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel camera on the front, the latest F21s Pro uses a 50-megapixel sensor on the front camera. The latter comes across as more appealing, especially when it costs the same as the F21 Pro. People looking for a phone with a good selfie camera should consider this.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and glass protection by Schott Xensation. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12, but the ColorOS 13 update will start rolling out to the phone soon. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of storage and support for a microSD card in case you need to expand the storage space. The F21 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, USB-PD, and reverse charging.

On the back of the F21 Pro 5G is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, as we mentioned, you have a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole design. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the phone, as well as connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB On-The-Go.