Oppo has slashed the prices of some of its popular budget and mid-range phones in India. These models include the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77, and Oppo A55. With the new price cuts, these aforesaid models have become affordable.

Oppo F21 Pro and two other Oppo models get a price drop

Starting with the Oppo F21 Pro, the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone, which was selling for Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, is now available for Rs 21,999.

The Oppo A77's new price in the market is Rs 15,999. This is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo A55 is also available at a cheaper price of Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

All of these models are usually purchased by many in the budget and mid-range segment when buying an Oppo phone. It appears that the brand wants to push more phones and hence the price cut.

Nonetheless, all the models come with a decent spec sheet. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP secondary, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It has a single snapper on the front for selfies.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A77 and Oppo A55 come with almost similar spec sheets but the design differs significantly. The Oppo A77 offers a cleaner and minimal design as compacted to the flash design of the Oppo A55.

Both come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and house a 5,000mAh battery. The A77 has a 6.56-inch water-drop display with an HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The A55, on the other hand, has a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Both have 50MP dual cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. The A77 has a 33W fast charging, whereas, the A55 boasts a slower 18W fast charging.