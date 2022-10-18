comscore Three popular Oppo phones get a price cut making them affordable than ever
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo F21 Pro Oppo A77 And Oppo A55 Receive A Price Cut In India
News

Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77, and Oppo A55 receive a price cut in India

Deals

Oppo has slashed the prices of three budget and mid-range phones in the country. The devices include Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77, and Oppo A55.

Highlights

  • Three popular Oppo phones get a price drop in India.
  • Oppo F21 Pro is now affordable than ever.
  • Oppo A77 and Oppo A55 both no start at around Rs 15,000.
Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo has slashed the prices of some of its popular budget and mid-range phones in India. These models include the Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo A77, and Oppo A55. With the new price cuts, these aforesaid models have become affordable. Also Read - ColorOS 13 beta update timeline revealed for these smartphones in India

Oppo F21 Pro and two other Oppo models get a price drop

Starting with the Oppo F21 Pro, the device has received a price cut of Rs 1,000. The smartphone, which was selling for Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, is now available for Rs 21,999. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

The Oppo A77’s new price in the market is Rs 15,999. This is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo A55 is also available at a cheaper price of Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Also Read - Oppo A17 with dual cameras and Helio G35 SoC launched in India

All of these models are usually purchased by many in the budget and mid-range segment when buying an Oppo phone. It appears that the brand wants to push more phones and hence the price cut.

Nonetheless, all the models come with a decent spec sheet. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It has a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP secondary, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It has a single snapper on the front for selfies.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A77 and Oppo A55 come with almost similar spec sheets but the design differs significantly. The Oppo A77 offers a cleaner and minimal design as compacted to the flash design of the Oppo A55.

Both come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and house a 5,000mAh battery. The A77 has a 6.56-inch water-drop display with an HD+ resolution and 60Hz  refresh rate. The A55, on the other hand, has a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Both have 50MP dual cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. The A77 has a 33W fast charging, whereas, the A55 boasts a slower 18W fast charging.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 2:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Jio Fiber announces full money back offer for new customers
Telecom
Jio Fiber announces full money back offer for new customers
Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

automobile

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Mobiles

New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage

News

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

News

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage

Mahindra Thar looks massive next to Maruti Jimny 5-door, may launch in India soon: Check images

Mahindra Thar to Scorpio-N: Check waiting period on Mahindra SUVs in India October 2022

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More