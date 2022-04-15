Oppo launched its Oppo F21 Pro series along with Oppo Enco Air2 Pro in India earlier this week. Today, Oppo F21 Pro has gone on its first sale in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its leather-like back design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. The other two newly launched devices will be available for purchase in India from April 21. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Oppo F21 Pro pricing, sale offers

Oppo F21 Pro is launched in India in just one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 22,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants. Also Read - Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G, Enco Air2 Pro earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, availability

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon India, the company’s website and other online and retail partners. Also Read - How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Presenting the new OPPO F21 Pro with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design, and the Flagship Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Selfie Sensor for you to always #FlauntYourBest. Make it yours for just ₹22,999. #OPPOF21ProSeries — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) April 15, 2022

As for sale offers, customers can avail of no-cost EMI up to 6 months with leading banks. They can even get a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs 2,500) on HDFC Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI. The offer on is valid till April 21 only.

Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs 2000 exchange bonus in exchange for their old device from any brand and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 for loyal Oppo users. The company has also promised that loyal Oppo users can also get one time screen replacement for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be availed using Oppo’s My Oppo’s application

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Oppo F21 Pro 4G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Oppo F21 Pro 4G runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W fast charging.