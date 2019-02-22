Oppo F9 Pro price cut in India ahead of F11 Pro official launch on March 5

Oppo has just reduced the price of its mid-range device, the Oppo F9 Pro, as it prepares to launch the Oppo F11 Pro. The device with 64GB internal storage is now selling for Rs 19,990, down from the previous price of Rs 21,990 on Amazon India. In addition to this, interested buyers can also make use of the exchange offer that Amazon is offering to further push the price of the device by giving their older device. Oppo has not reduced the price of its 128GB internal storage variant.

The Oppo F9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution with waterdrop styled notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The F9 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Oppo added a dual camera setup on the back of the device with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping along with a 25-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup also comes with an LED flash unit.

Watch: Oppo F9 Pro First Look

The F9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 operating system. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, dedicated microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio socket, and microUSB port. The company also added a fingerprint scanner on the back with a 3,500mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC flash charging technology.

As previously reported, Oppo confirmed that F11 Pro will come with a rear dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The company has added a pop-up motorized selfie camera on the front, which we have already seen with the likes of Vivo NEX and the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. Apart from that, rumors stated that the device may come with a 6.5-inch display with Snapdragon 855, up to 8GB RAM, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,500mAh battery,