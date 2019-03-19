Oppo Fantastic Day sale on Flipkart: Up to Rs 5,000 extra off on F11 Pro, K1, F9 and more

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, there’s no need to look for a special occasion, just for some interesting deals and offers. E-commerce websites and smartphone companies are constantly bringing new offers to help buyers get a smartphone of their choice. Now, Oppo and Flipkart have partnered for the ‘Oppo Fantastic Day sale’ which is taking place between March 19 and March 21.

Buyers can avail additional exchange discount of up to Rs 5,000 when they buy an Oppo smartphone. Additionally, there are no cost EMI options to take advantage of. The eligible devices include Oppo F11 Pro which comes with a pop-up camera, Oppo K1, which is the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Then there is the R17 Pro with triple rear cameras, the F9, A3s, F9 Pro, A5 and A7. Here’s a look at the deals.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo R17 Pro

The flagship smartphone from Oppo comes with an edge-to-edge display, glass back with gradient finish, triple rear cameras, under-display fingerprint scanner, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Priced at Rs 39,990, Flipkart is offering additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange, and a total of Rs 22,450 when you exchange your old smartphone for the R17 Pro.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo recently launched its affordable smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, the F11 Pro. The elevating camera helps to have a true edge-to-edge display without any notch or hole-punch display. Another highlight of the smartphone is the dual rear-camera setup, where the primary sensor is of 48-megapixel resolution. Priced at Rs 24,900, Flipkart is offering extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange, and a total of up to Rs 20,450. No cost EMI options can also be availed.

Oppo K1

As mentioned above, the Oppo K1 is the most affordable smartphone in India to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with an edge-to-edge display featuring a waterdrop notch, dual rear camera setup, and there is Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. Priced at Rs 16,990, Flipkart is offering extra Rs 1,000 off on regular exchange, and a total of Rs 16,850.

Oppo A3s, A5 and A7

The A3s is the cheapest offering from Oppo priced at Rs 8,990. For the price, the smartphone comes with a notched display, 4,230mAh battery, and dual rear camera setup. Flipkart is offering extra Rs 1,500 off, and a total of up to Rs 8,850 off. The A5 and A7 are similar offering priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively. Both smartphones are getting additional up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, and a maximum of up to Rs 13,950.

Oppo F9, F9 Pro

Last year’s flagship smartphones, featuring VOOC fast charge, waterdrop notch, and AI selfie cameras, the Oppo F9 is priced at Rs 16,990, whereas the F9 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990. Flipkart is offering additional Rs 4,000 off on the F9 Pro, and a maximum of up to Rs 19,850 off on exchange.

The F9, on the other hand, gets Rs 5,000 additional off on exchange, and a total of Rs 16,950. There are low-cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,838 per month available too.