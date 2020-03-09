comscore Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check top deals | BGR India
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check offers on Reno 3 Pro, A31, F15, Reno 10x Zoom and more

Oppo Fantastic Days sale is being held from March 8 to March 12. During the sale, the company is offering deals and EMI on smartphones like the Reno 3 Pro, F15, A31 and others.

  • Published: March 9, 2020 10:32 AM IST
Oppo smartphones are getting a discount of up to Rs 7,000 on Amazon India. During Oppo Fantastic Days from March 8 to March 12, customers will be able to get discounts up to Rs 7,000. There is also a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards. During the sale, customers can also get EMI starting from Rs 1,249 per month on select devices. Here is a look at top offers on Oppo devices.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. It is available for Rs 29,990 and EMI starts from Rs 2,499 per month. The Reno 3 Pro was introduced as the world’s first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual punch-hole camera. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage and MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. On the back, it sports 64-megapixel quad cameras with 20x digital zoom. It runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 and packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

Oppo A31

Oppo A31 was launched in India recently at a price of Rs 11,490. The smartphone is available with EMI starting from Rs 1,915 per month. There is also a 10 percent instant discount as mentioned above. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports a triple rear camera with 12-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and tt runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo Fantastic Days: Oppo F15

Oppo F15 is a premium smartphone offering great design and mid-range performance. It is priced at Rs 19,990 and EMI starts from Rs 2,221 per month. With Oppo F15, you get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is 4,025mAh battery and support for 20W fast charging as well. The smartphone also sports an under display fingerprint sensor and comes in lightening black and unicorn white colors.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

During Oppo Fantastic Days, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is getting a big discount during the sale on Amazon India. The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 32,990, including Rs 7,000 off. The Reno 10x Zoom, as the name implies, brings 10x hybrid zoom. It sports a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel on the back. For selfies, Reno 10x Zoom offers a 16-megapixel shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging as well.

Oppo Reno 2 Series, the newest series of devices from the Chinese smartphone maker, is available starting from Rs 21,990. During Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India, the Oppo Reno 2F with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 21,990. The Reno 2Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 25,990. The Reno 2F and Reno 2Z feature quad rear cameras with 48-megapixel + an 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup.

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Amazon India, the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 are available for Rs 17,490 and Rs 12,990 respectively. They are available with EMI starting from Rs 1,943 per month and Rs 12,990 per month respectively. The Oppo A9 2020 has an ultra wide-angle camera and large 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A5 2020 comes with camera features such as ultra night 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform.

During the sale, Oppo A7 is available for Rs 8,990 while Oppo A9 is available for Rs 11,990. Oppo F11 is available for Rs 13,990, Oppo A1k is available for Rs 7,490 and Oppo A5s is available for Rs 10,990. There is also Oppo A5 2020 available for Rs 12,990.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 10:32 AM IST

