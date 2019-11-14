Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is offering discount on its smartphones in India. The company has announced Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India, where Oppo smartphones are getting discounts. The sale is being held from November 13 to November 15 and there is extra off on exchange and no cost EMI. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones from Oppo during the sale:

Oppo Fantastic Days: Reno 2F gets price drop

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale, the Reno 2F is getting a price drop of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is now available for Rs 23,990. There is extra Rs 2,500 off on exchange and EMI option on select cards. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Fantastic Days: Reno 2Z available for Rs 27,990

Oppo Reno 2Z is also available at a discounted price of Rs 27,990. The smartphone launched at Rs 29,990 and has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. There is also extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. There is a 6.53-inch display, MediaTek Helio P90, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It comes with 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2 available for Rs 36,990

Oppo Reno 2 is available for Rs 36,990 and there is extra Rs 3,500 off on exchange. It also comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel motorized selfie camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Amazon, the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 are available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. There is extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange on A9 2020 and Rs 2,000 off on exchange on A5 2020. The Oppo A9 2020 has an utra wide-angle camera and large 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A5 2020 comes with camera features such as ultra night 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform.

Other deals

During the sale, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs 39,990 with EMI starting from Rs 4,443 per month. Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro are available for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. The Oppo A9 and Oppo A7 are available at effective price of Rs 13,490 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

