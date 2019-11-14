comscore Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out exchange offer
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2, Reno 2F, A9 2020, A5 2020 and more
News

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2, Reno 2F, A9 2020, A5 2020 and more

Deals

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Amazon India, Oppo smartphones like Reno 2 series, A9 2020, A5 2020, F11 and others are getting discount and offers.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 12:17 PM IST
oppo-reno-2-review-8

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is offering discount on its smartphones in India. The company has announced Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India, where Oppo smartphones are getting discounts. The sale is being held from November 13 to November 15 and there is extra off on exchange and no cost EMI. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones from Oppo during the sale:

Oppo Fantastic Days: Reno 2F gets price drop

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale, the Reno 2F is getting a price drop of Rs 2,000. The smartphone is now available for Rs 23,990. There is extra Rs 2,500 off on exchange and EMI option on select cards. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Oppo Fantastic Days: Reno 2Z available for Rs 27,990

Oppo Reno 2Z is also available at a discounted price of Rs 27,990. The smartphone launched at Rs 29,990 and has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. There is also extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. There is a 6.53-inch display, MediaTek Helio P90, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. It comes with 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2 available for Rs 36,990

Oppo Reno 2 is available for Rs 36,990 and there is extra Rs 3,500 off on exchange. It also comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel motorized selfie camera. It has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 2 Review: On the path of building a premium legacy

Also Read

Oppo Reno 2 Review: On the path of building a premium legacy

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020

During Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Amazon, the Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 are available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. There is extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange on A9 2020 and Rs 2,000 off on exchange on A5 2020. The Oppo A9 2020 has an utra wide-angle camera and large 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A5 2020 comes with camera features such as ultra night 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform.

Other deals

During the sale, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available for Rs 39,990 with EMI starting from Rs 4,443 per month. Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro are available for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. The Oppo A9 and Oppo A7 are available at effective price of Rs 13,490 and Rs 9,990 respectively.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 12:17 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

39990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 8MP +13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera
News
New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera
PUBG update 5.2 adds Spike Trap, PUBG Labs and Vikendi update

Gaming

PUBG update 5.2 adds Spike Trap, PUBG Labs and Vikendi update

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

News

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more

Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

News

Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor launched

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display launch tomorrow at 12PM

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in India in November 2019
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check out discount and exchange offer on Reno 2 and more
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Offers and Discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Offers and Discounts
Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet

Deals

Nokia 6.2 available in India at its lowest price yet
Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

News

Realme Buds Wireless in Orange and Green color coming to Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Music Festival 2019 का टिकट 3 हजार में खरीदें, Katy Perry और Dua Lipa देंगी म्यूजिक परफॉर्मेंस

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale हुई शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Call of Duty: Mobile का Zombie Mode टीजर हुआ रिलीज

Asus ROG Phone II दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera
News
New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera
Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000

News

Xiaomi Smart Garbage Bin launched for around Rs 3,000
Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1

News

Disney+ gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on Day 1
Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor launched

News

Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor launched
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display launch tomorrow at 12PM

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display launch tomorrow at 12PM