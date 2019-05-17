Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Oppo F11 Pro, F11, R17 Pro, R15 Pro available with discount

Oppo is back with discounts on its popular smartphones on Amazon India. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced Oppo Fantastic Days, a four day sale being held from May 15 to May 18. During the sale, Oppo smartphones are available starting at Rs 7,990 and customers can avail no cost EMI on smartphones for up to nine months. There is also up to Rs 7,000 extra off on exchange during the sale. Oppo is set to launch its flagship Reno smartphone with 10x zoom in India on May 28 and the sale is a precursor of discounts. Here is a look at top deals on Oppo smartphones during the Fantastic Days Sale:

Oppo F11 Pro starting at Rs 22,990

Oppo F11 Pro is among the cheapest smartphone one buy with a pop-up selfie camera in India. The smartphone was launched at a retail price of Rs 24,990 but has received a discount of Rs 2,000 during the Fantastic Days sale. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 22,990. There is also additional exchange benefit of Rs 3,000, which brings the effective price down to Rs 19,990. At that price, Oppo F11 Pro is not only a futuristic device with full screen experience and pop-up selfie camera but also a good overall package.

The Oppo F11 Pro‘s big selling point is that 16-megapixel selfie camera which pop up from an enclosure at the top. The design has allowed Oppo to fit a 6.53-inch display with tiny chin that translates to a nearly full-screen experience. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is dual camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The Oppo F11 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support, runs ColorOS based on Android Pie and is available in Thunder Black and Aurora Green color.

Oppo F11 at Rs 17,990

While Oppo has been selling the F11 Pro for sometime now, the company has started taking pre-orders for its sibling F11 on Amazon India. The device is available with pre-booking offers and will go on sale at 12:00PM IST on May 18. As part of pre-booking offer, Oppo F11 customers get one time screen replacement, extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI for 9 months and extra Rs 3,000 off on upgrading from an Oppo smartphone.

Oppo F11 drops the pop-up selfie camera seen on F11 Pro and houses a 16-megapixel front camera inside the waterdrop-style notch. It comes equipped with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio P70 mobile platform, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It supports connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,020mAh battery. The smartphone comes in flourite purple and marble green colors and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro with additional Rs 6,000 exchange offer

During Fantastic Days sale, Oppo is offering additional exchange benefit of Rs 6,000 on Oppo R17 and Oppo R17 Pro. Oppo R17 Pro is the flagship smartphone in Oppo’s current lineup and it features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera paired with 20-megapixel secondary camera and 3D ToF camera. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel shooter placed inside the waterdrop notch. Oppo R17 Pro is priced at Rs 39,990 and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Oppo R17, on the other hand, uses a Snapdragon 670 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also features the same 6.4-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It has dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera and a smaller 3,500mAh battery. Oppo has priced the R17 at Rs 28,990 during the sale.

Oppo F9 Pro with additional Rs 1,500 exchange off

Oppo F9 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available with additional exchange benefit of Rs 1,500 during the sale. The smartphone priced at Rs 17,990 and comes with no cost EMI benefit for 3, 6 and 9 months. The Oppo F9 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 25-megapixel front camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Oreo and is packed with a 3,500mAh battery.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom First Look

Other deals on Oppo smartphones you need to see

Oppo’s major smartphone is the F11 and F11 Pro right now but it also offers other devices in the mid-range price segment. During the sale, customers will be able to buy Oppo A5s starting from Rs 9,990 while the A3s starts from Rs 7,990. Both the devices are available with additional exchange benefit of Rs 1,000. Oppo R15 Pro is priced at Rs 25,990 and there is additional exchange benefit of Rs 7,000.