Oppo Fantastic Days on Flipkart: Check out top smartphone deals

Oppo Fantastic Days, the four day sale on Oppo smartphones, is now live on Flipkart. The sale is being held from August 15 to August 18 and customers will be able to get discounts on Oppo F11, Oppo A3s and even the Reno series. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Reno 2 Series in India on August 28. Ahead of the launch, it seems to be getting rid of the older devices. Here is a look at top deals on Oppo smartphones during the sale:

Oppo A3s from Rs 6,990

Oppo A3s is getting a discount of 41 percent during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is now available for Rs 6,990 and there is also up to Rs 6,900 off on exchange. There is also EMI option starting from Rs 233 per month. The Oppo A3s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. It has a 4,230mAh battery and comes in red or purple color variants.

Oppo F11 Pro with exchange offer

Oppo F11 Pro is available with extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange during the four day sale. The 6GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs 20,990 while the 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 21,990. There is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and 4,000mAh battery. There is a dual 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Oppo Reno with exchange offer

Oppo is offering extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange with its Reno series as well. The Reno 10x Zoom with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 39,990. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 49,990. There is up to Rs 20,900 off on exchange and no cost EMI starting from 1,329 per month. The Reno 10x Zoom features a triple rear camera setup with a periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom. It also supports AI-enhanced 10x lossless zoom. There is also a 16-megapixel shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera.

Features Oppo A3s Oppo F11 Pro Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Price 10990 24990 39990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core Mediatek Helio P70 Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display TFT-6.2-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520x720pixels 6.5-inch FHD+ display 6.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 6GB RAM and 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 8MP +13MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,320mAh 4,000mAh battery 4,065mAh