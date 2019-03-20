Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Last year, Oppo introduced two mid-range smartphones, the A5 and A7 starting at Rs 14,990. Now, a few months later, Oppo has announced a price cut as a part of the Holi offer. The Oppo A5 can now be purchased for Rs 11,990, making it a sweet discount of Rs 3,000. The Oppo A7, on the other hand, gets Rs 1,000 off, and will now be available at Rs 15,990. The smartphones can be purchased from Oppo mobile stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and TataCliq.

Oppo A5 specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. For those who want more storage, there is a microSD card slot too, with support for up to 256GB.

In the photography department, the Oppo A5 comes with a dual camera setup – a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. In the software department, you get ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. To keep things ticking is a big 4,230mAh battery, and it comes with a standard 10W charger.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo A7 specifications and features

The Oppo A7, on the other hand, also comes with a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. However, while the A5 comes with an iPhone X like wide-notch, the A7 comes with a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 450 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also present for further expansion. The battery capacity, software and rear camera setup on both smartphones remain the same as the Oppo A5.

However, the front camera resolution changes on the Oppo A7. You get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling, and it supports face unlock feature too. Connectivity options on both smartphones include dual SIM card slots, VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio socket, and microUSB port. The Oppo A7 includes a fingerprint scanner at the back, whereas the Oppo A5 misses out on the sensor and only relies on face unlock.