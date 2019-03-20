comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990
News

Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Oppo has slashed the prices of its A5 and A7 smartphones by up to Rs 3,000.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 1:07 PM IST
Oppo A7 Review 1

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Last year, Oppo introduced two mid-range smartphones, the A5 and A7 starting at Rs 14,990. Now, a few months later, Oppo has announced a price cut as a part of the Holi offer. The Oppo A5 can now be purchased for Rs 11,990, making it a sweet discount of Rs 3,000. The Oppo A7, on the other hand, gets Rs 1,000 off, and will now be available at Rs 15,990. The smartphones can be purchased from Oppo mobile stores, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and TataCliq.

Oppo A5 specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. For those who want more storage, there is a microSD card slot too, with support for up to 256GB.

In the photography department, the Oppo A5 comes with a dual camera setup – a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. In the software department, you get ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. To keep things ticking is a big 4,230mAh battery, and it comes with a standard 10W charger.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo A7 specifications and features

The Oppo A7, on the other hand, also comes with a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. However, while the A5 comes with an iPhone X like wide-notch, the A7 comes with a waterdrop style notch. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 450 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also present for further expansion. The battery capacity, software and rear camera setup on both smartphones remain the same as the Oppo A5.

Oppo A7 Review: A Familiar Template

Also Read

Oppo A7 Review: A Familiar Template

However, the front camera resolution changes on the Oppo A7. You get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling, and it supports face unlock feature too. Connectivity options on both smartphones include dual SIM card slots, VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio socket, and microUSB port. The Oppo A7 includes a fingerprint scanner at the back, whereas the Oppo A5 misses out on the sensor and only relies on face unlock.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 1:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Deals
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India

News

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990
Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Vivo Y81 goes on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru

News

Flipkart introduces robot-based sortation tech at facility in Bengaluru
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

इन 5 कारणों से न खरीदें शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go (Rs 4,499)

वोडाफोन और आइडिया यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहा है 999 रुपये का ये गिफ्ट!

25मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ सैमसंग Galaxy A40

वीवो ने लॉन्च किए Vivo X27 और Vivo X27 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Holi धमाका: अमेजन पर 38 हजार वाला Honor view20 स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

News

Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
News
Moto G7 set to launch on March 25 in India
Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections

News

Tata Sky announces new tariffs for multiple TV connections
Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option
Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launched with Exynos 7885, 25-megapixel front camera and more