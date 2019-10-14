comscore Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale
Oppo K1 gets Rs 8,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Revised price, offers and everything else you need to know

Oppo K1 is now the cheapest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor in the country. It is available with a massive discount of Rs 8,000 during Diwali sale on Flipkart.

  Published: October 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST
Oppo K1, one of the cheapest smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensor, is now available at an even cheaper price. During Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, the smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 8,000. To recall, Oppo had launched the K1 at market retail price of Rs 18,990. During the sale, the smartphone is getting 42 percent discount, which is equivalent to Rs 8,000. There is also a flat Rs 1,000 prepaid discount, which brings the effective price down to Rs 9,990.

Oppo K1: Revised Price and Specifications

Oppo K1 is available with a massive discount of Rs 8,000 on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is now available for Rs 10,990. Additionally, customers can avail flat Rs 1,000 prepaid discount. There is also 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. These offers bring the effective price down to Rs 9,990. Other offers include no cost EMI on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and other debit or credit cards as well. There is up to Rs 10,200 off on exchange and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Oppo K1 is getting massive price cut in India on the account of the launch of Oppo K3 in the market. After discount, it has become the only smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform.

For imaging, there is dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo K1 has a 25-megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture placed inside the waterdrop notch. The smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE for connectivity. Under the hood, it packs a 3,600mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is available for purchase in piano black and astral blue colors.

  Published Date: October 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST

