Oppo K1 price in India dropped to Rs 14,990; becomes the cheapest in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone

The Oppo K1 comes in only one variant in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The mid-range Oppo K1 is exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart since February. Apart from in-display fingerprint sensor, the Oppo K1 also offers premium design, dual-rear camera setup, big waterdrop notch display at an attractive price.

  Published: June 4, 2019 12:18 PM IST
It appears that Oppo has slashed the price of its in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone Oppo K1 online. The exclusive offering Oppo K1 on Flipkart will now be available at Rs 14,990, as opposed to its launch price of Rs 16,990. A few months back, Oppo with the launch of K1 became the first smartphone maker in India to launch an in-display fingerprint sensor technology smartphone at cheapest possible price. Now after the price further reduction of Rs 2,000, the Oppo K1 is still the cheapest in-display fingerprint sensor smartphone in the country.

The Oppo K1 comes in only one variant in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The mid-range Oppo K1 is exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart since February. Apart from in-display fingerprint sensor, the Oppo K1 also offers premium design, dual-rear camera setup, big waterdrop notch display at an attractive price. The K1 comes in gradient finish options of Astral Blue and Piano Black colors.

Oppo K1 features, specifications

The Oppo K1 features an AMOLED display measuring 6.4-inches diagonal, having a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and teardrop notch. Under the hood, the Oppo K1 gets Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, which uses Kryo cores fabricated using 14nm process. In India, Oppo is only offering one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In terms of camera setup, there is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel main f/1.8 shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with support for HDR and 1080p video recording.

The Oppo K1 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It runs Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo and will be updated to Color OS 6 based on Android Pie soon. It is backed by a 3,600mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging.

  Published Date: June 4, 2019 12:18 PM IST

