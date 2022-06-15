Oppo K10 5G was launched in India last week at Rs 17,990. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset, a 5,000mA battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, ultra linear stereo speaker and more. The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Also Read - Oppo K10 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo K10 5G pricing, availability

Oppo K10 5G comes in one sole storage variant that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It is priced at Rs 17,499 in India. It will be available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

It will go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo K10 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned before, it is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

On the camera front, the Oppo K10 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear cameras feature support for various shooting modes including Night, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Timelapse, and Slow Motion. The front camera, on the other hand, features support for Panoramic, Portrait, Night, and Timelapse modes.

Coming to the battery, the 5G variant of the Oppo K10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super VOOC charging technology.