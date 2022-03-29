Oppo K10 comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. It will go on sale on March 29 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Oppo recently launched Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds in India recently at a starting price of 14,990 and Rs 2,499 respectively. The two newly launched products will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The highlights of Oppo K10 include a 50-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Also Read - Oppo K10 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990: Take a closer look

The Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds, on the other hand, come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers, 24-hours long battery life, AI noise cancellation, and 94ms low-latency game mode. Also Read - Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 earphones launched in India at Rs 14,990, Rs 2,499 respectively

Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds price, sale offers, availability

Oppo K10 comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. Also Read - Oppo K10 specs leaked ahead of official launch: Check expected price, specs

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 2,499 in India. Both the newly launched products will be available for purchase on today, i.e. March 29 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI Bank cards and Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda cards. However, this offer is valid only for the first day of sale. Additionally, customers also get a 1-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar on purchasing the smartphone and can have it delivered in just 90 minutes to select pin codes.

Oppo K10 specifications

Oppo K10 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

Make the #OPPOK10 yours at an effective price of ₹12,990 for the 6+128GB variant and ₹14,990 for the 8+128GB variant. Get ready to #LiveWithoutLimits from the 29th March at 12PM on Flipkart.

Get Notified: https://t.co/BKpPwjtXnk pic.twitter.com/RFsKxEuV7U — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 23, 2022

On the camera front, Oppo K10 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It sports a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging technology.

Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds specifications, features

Oppo Enco Air 2 had already debuted in China earlier this year. Oppo Enco Air 2 feature 13.4mm composite ‘titanised’ diaphragm drivers. The case of the earbuds comes with a translucent round design and offers up to 24 hours of battery. As per the company, each earbud can last up to 4 hours on a full charge.

Let the noise fade away as you switch to your own world with the #OPPOEncoAir2. Equipped with the AI In-Call Noise Cancellation, let nothing stop you from achieving your goals. #FreshSoundInTheAir

Get notified: https://t.co/K5MoI1lIii pic.twitter.com/4wUVq8k9xc — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 28, 2022

It also comes with 94ms low-latency, IPX4 water resistance rating, AI noise cancellation, and a USB Type-C port for charging. In terms of colours, the earbuds are launched in white and blue colour options.