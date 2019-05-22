Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant get up to Rs 10,000 price cut in India

Oppo A7 and Oppo R17 Pro have received a price cut of up to Rs 10,000 in India. The 4GB RAM variant of Oppo A7 is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 while Oppo R17 Pro has received a whopping discount of Rs 10,000. The price cut for these two devices comes after Oppo revised the price of 3GB RAM variant of Oppo A7 in the country. Oppo had also slashed the price of Oppo R17 Pro to Rs 39,990 from its launch price before announcing this whopping discount on the smartphone.

Oppo A7, Oppo R17 Revised Price in India

The new prices for these two devices are now reflected on online retail channels. Amazon India is selling the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant for Rs 12,899. The smartphone is being discounted to Rs 13,990, which is a Rs 1,000 price drop from its previous retail price of Rs 14,990. The Oppo R17 Pro, which has been discounted to Rs 29,990, is yet to appear with new price on online marketplace. According to Gadgets 360, Oppo India has confirmed the price cut on the Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant and Oppo R17 Pro. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom was the first to share details of the price cut on these two models.

Oppo R17 Pro Specifications and Revised Price

Oppo R17 Pro was launched in December last year at a retail price of Rs 45,990. The smartphone received a price cut of Rs 6,000 in March this year and has now received a price cut of Rs 10,000. The smartphone will now be available for Rs 29,990, making it a lucrative purchase in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment. Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera paired with 20-megapixel secondary camera and 3D ToF camera. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel shooter placed inside the waterdrop notch. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and runs Android Pie.

Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant Specifications and Revised Price

Oppo A7 is a mid-range device featuring a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo.