Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just reduced the priced of its mid-range smartphone, the Oppo R17 Pro by Rs 6,000. The device is now available for Rs 39,990 after launching at a price of Rs 45,990 back in December. It is worth noting that the price reduction is consistent between the offline and online channels. This price reduction came after a number of smartphone launches from its rivals including Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo. As reported previously, Xiaomi has just launched its latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in the market.

Samsung has launched six smartphones in a span of about one month. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 and the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50. Talking about Vivo, the smartphone maker recently announced its latest Vivo V15 Pro in the market. Talking about the specifications of the device, R17 Pro is the only device in the market that comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC apart from the Nokia 8.1. The price cut was initially reported by 91Mobiles. The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back, AMOLED display on the front, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Super VOOC fast charging technology support.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Diving deeper in the specifications of the device, it comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a water drop notch. As previously mentioned, the device comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual apertures, 20-megapixel secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensor along with a dedicated LED flash module on the back.

The front sports a 25-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The device is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 out of the box on the software end with a 3,700mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE enabled dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.