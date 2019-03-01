comscore
  • Home
  • Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels
News

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Oppo R17 Pro is the only device in the market that comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC apart from the Nokia 8.1.

  • Published: March 1, 2019 2:16 PM IST
Oppo R17 Pro

Image credit: Oppo

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just reduced the priced of its mid-range smartphone, the Oppo R17 Pro by Rs 6,000. The device is now available for Rs 39,990 after launching at a price of Rs 45,990 back in December. It is worth noting that the price reduction is consistent between the offline and online channels. This price reduction came after a number of smartphone launches from its rivals including Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo. As reported previously, Xiaomi has just launched its latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in the market.

Samsung has launched six smartphones in a span of about one month. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 and the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50. Talking about Vivo, the smartphone maker recently announced its latest Vivo V15 Pro in the market. Talking about the specifications of the device, R17 Pro is the only device in the market that comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC apart from the Nokia 8.1. The price cut was initially reported by 91Mobiles. The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back, AMOLED display on the front, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Super VOOC fast charging technology support.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Diving deeper in the specifications of the device, it comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a water drop notch. As previously mentioned, the device comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual apertures, 20-megapixel secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensor along with a dedicated LED flash module on the back.

Oppo F11 Pro full specifications leaked online, to house MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Also Read

Oppo F11 Pro full specifications leaked online, to house MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

The front sports a 25-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The device is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 out of the box on the software end with a 3,700mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE enabled dual nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

You Might be Interested

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro

5

45990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Triple cameras - 12MP dual aperture + 20MP + TOF Sensor
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 2:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels
OnePlus plans up to 5-fold increase in headcount at India R&D centre

News

OnePlus plans up to 5-fold increase in headcount at India R&D centre
Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch

News

Oppo F11 Pro specifications, features all but confirmed ahead of March 5 launch
Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch

News

Oppo flagship smartphone leaks with 10x lossless zoom, iPhone-style notch
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution