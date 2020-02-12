The Oppo Reno 2F is a part of the Reno 2 series and was launched back in August last year. The phone features specifications including a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and an 8GB RAM. The smartphone was priced at Rs 32,990 when launched. However, the phone is now discounted and available for much lesser.

The price of the Oppo Reno 2F has now dropped to Rs 21,990 for the Lake Green variant. Further the Sky White variant is now available for Rs 21,700. Both variants have 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone can be purchased for the discounted price on Amazon.

Oppo Reno 2F Specifications

The Reno 2F features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection too. Under the hood, the device features a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and 128Gb internal storage. This can be further expanded via an expandable slot. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 2F features a 48-megapixel main camera lens. Along with this, there is an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel lenses for monochrome photography and depth sensing. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up camera with LED flash and HDR support.

For connectivity, the Reno 2F features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 4.2. Further, there is a 4,000mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 2F that supports fast charging at 20W via VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The phone is available in two colors which are Sky White and Lake Green.

After the price drop, the Oppo Reno 2F is available for Rs 21,990 and this will put the phone up against some new competition. The smartphone will now be competing against phones in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment like the Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 and the Samsung Galaxy A51.