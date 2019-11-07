In August this year, Oppo launched the Reno 2-series smartphones in India. While the Reno 2 is a flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F are the watered down versions. The highlight of the two smartphones is the 48-megapixel quad camera setup. Now, the company has given slashed the Reno 2Z and 2F price in India by Rs 2,000. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo Reno 2F, Reno 2Z price cut detailed

The Oppo Reno 2F was launched at Rs 25,990, but after the price cut, you will now be able to buy it for Rs 23,990. The Oppo Reno 2Z, on the other hand, was launched for Rs 29,990, and it will now be available for Rs 27,990. The price cut news doesn’t come from Oppo directly but from Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Specifications and features

The Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are the affordable variants of the Oppo Reno 2 with slightly toned-down specifications. Both the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is also a notch-less display, but Oppo hasn’t used the shark fin-style pop-up selfie camera module on these two phones. Both these devices offers a standard pop-up camera with a 16-megapixel lens on the top center edge of the phone.

Internally, both phones offer 8GB RAM, but with different storage options. The Oppo Reno 2F offers 128GB internal storage, whereas the Reno 2Z gets 256GB storage variant only. In terms of chipsets, these are different. The 2Z packs MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, and the 2F packs MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging is same in all Reno 2 series phones.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F offers similar quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. All the phones run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.

Features Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z Price 23990 27990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh