Oppo Reno 2Z and A9 2020 prices slashed in India; details

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has just made some new announcements in the Indian market. As part of the announcements, the company has slashed the pricing of its Oppo Reno 2Z and A9 2020 smartphones. The company clarified that this price reduction is not part of a time-limited scheme or offer. Instead, the price cut is permanent and interested buyers can get a new Reno 2Z or A9 2020 for a reduced price. This price cut is likely to make both Oppo devices more competitive in the market. The company is likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and more at a reduced price.

Oppo Reno 2Z and A9 2020 new pricing details

As per a report from 91Mobile, Oppo reduced the pricing of both the devices along with the Black Friday sale. The company has priced the Oppo Reno 2Z at Rs 25,990 after a Rs 2,000 price drop. Reno 2Z launched at Rs 29,990 in the Indian market for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Talking about Oppo A9 2020, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,490. This comes after a Rs 1,500 price drop. The new pricing will be applicable both on online options such as Amazon India and offline stores.

It is also worth noting that buyers interested in getting the Oppo A9 2020 will also get the recently launched Vanilla Mint Edition. The company has not changed the pricing of the 4GB RAM variant. This is not the first price drop that we have seen for the Oppo Reno 2Z.

Specifications

Features Oppo A9 2020 Oppo Reno 2Z Price 16990 27990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 5000mAh 4000mAh